Protecting Our Community from Project 2025: Concrete Actions for the Future

by New York State Assembly Member Stefani L. Zinerman (District 56), Bedford Stuyvesant | Crown Heights

The ultra-conservative Heritage Foundation has called for a “new-and-improved” America in the controversial Project 2025 plan intended, THF says, to “(shine) a light on America’s biggest issues {“health care, immigration, spending, election integrity, and other important topics”} so that we can begin to work together on solutions.”



Outspoken critics have noted the “we” does not include all the people. Project 2025, they say, will restrain certain rights, possibly divide the country, and dismantle institutions. Recently, State Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman (Brooklyn’s District 56) shared toplines of a counter-plan, Our Agenda 2025, based on the principles of democracy.

The proposal recognizes all residents as potential community-builders and identifies one major tool for combatting Project 2025’s negative agenda: the community itself recognizing “the array of resources available through our state’s 100 agencies,” for instance, to learn about new developments, to work on issues and to solve problems.

Before they are solved by others with a sketchy agenda. The Assemblywoman also supports the act of “staying connected” to each other and with leadership so that beneficial change can happen. She believes participation in the democratic process is the key to combatting negative forces that divide.

Recently, Zinerman formed a group of concerned leaders to study Project 2025 and draft a plan to inform and “protect” the 56th Assembly District. The “Our Agenda 2025” features Assemblywoman Zinerman’s legislative solutions.

The fight against Project 2025 is not just about preventing the erosion of our hard-won rights—it’s about securing a future where our community thrives. Together, we have the power to build a vision for Central Brooklyn that embraces equity, justice, and opportunity for all. But that future won’t be handed to us. We must act boldly, collectively, and with urgency.



I fully support Kamala Harris for President of the United States, but we cannot assume these assaults will stop based on the outcome of one election. It will take consistent, local advocacy to protect our health, homes, and schools while fighting for criminal justice and civil rights. Working together, we can create a roadmap that not only safeguards our progress but propels us forward.

Healthcare: A Right Under Siege

One of the gravest threats posed by Project 2025 is its plan to dismantle the Affordable Care Act and restrict reproductive care access—policies that will disproportionately harm Black and brown communities already facing severe health disparities. From maternal care to mental health services, this agenda seeks to erase years of progress and deny millions of New Yorkers the care they need.



To counter this, we must fight for community-based health services, fully fund our hospitals, and demand transparency and local representation on hospital boards. Central Brooklyn’s success in saving Interfaith Medical Center was a testament to this kind of advocacy, and the $4.1 billion investment that followed transformed our hospital system. But the work continues. As your Assemblywoman, I urge qualified residents to step up for advisory board positions at Interfaith, ensuring the leadership reflects the community it serves.

We are also in a critical fight to keep Downstate Medical Center—Brooklyn’s only teaching hospital—open. This is about more than healthcare access; it’s about training the next generation of medical professionals. We must be vigilant in protecting our healthcare system from closures that would devastate Central Brooklyn.

Housing: Defending Our Right to Stay

Affordable and income-based housing is under siege. Project 2025 threatens to deregulate tenant protections and slash funding for public housing. We must counter this by supporting tenant associations, pushing for stronger legislation, and promoting community land trusts to preserve generational wealth. Establishing a permanent “cease and desist” zone to stop property solicitation and combat deed theft is another immediate priority.

Environmental Racism: The Silent Threat

Central Brooklyn also faces environmental racism. The deregulation agenda of Project 2025 would worsen air and water quality in urban areas, further entrenching health disparities. We must push for green infrastructure projects, ensure access to federal infrastructure grants, and advocate for wealth creation through green jobs. Our State’s climate justice goals for 2030 are ambitious, but with strong community advocacy, we can achieve them while reducing pollution and lowering utility costs for residents.

Criminal Justice: Progress at Risk

Project 2025 seeks to roll back criminal justice reforms, potentially leading to over-policing and mass incarceration. We must support elected officials committed to justice reform, improve community policing, and advocate for programs that support reentry for formerly incarcerated individuals. Now is the time to expand on our progress, not retreat from it.

Civil Rights: The Ultimate Target

At its core, Project 2025 threatens civil rights protections—particularly voting rights, LGBTQ+ protections, and the rights of women and people of color. It is critical that we mobilize young voters, first-time voters, and marginalized groups to defend their rights at the ballot box. Local elections matter more than ever.

The Road Ahead

The November elections are vital, but they are just the beginning. We must elect candidates down-ballot who will fight for our communities and work to maintain a Democratic majority in the Senate to ensure a cohesive federal legislature in 2025.

Our focus must remain on registering new voters, electing Democrats, and raising awareness about the dangers of Project 2025. By advocating for local control, we can address community issues directly, support policies that protect our health and homes, and advance criminal justice reform and civil rights.



Join us at the Our Agenda 2025 event as we take the next steps in shaping a future where Bedford Stuyvesant, Crown Heights, and communities across New York State remain strong, resilient, and united. Together, we will create a roadmap that not only preserves our progress but propels us forward. Let’s stand united and forge a path toward a brighter, more equitable future.