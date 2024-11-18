Philanthropy and Productivity -Thankful for the Blessings from BK Activists

By Nayaba Arinde

Editor at Large

As the holiday season kicks in, philanthropy and productivity are utilized to challenge contradictions and chaos.

In this regard, activating community thanks can just be as easy as recognizing unsung heroes and heroines who quietly go about effective community work without any fanfare.



Adelaide Bunche keeping the well informed–well informed

Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear sensible shoes and can light up a room with their smile.

Ms. Adelaide Bunche is 95-years-young, but her sprightly self can be seen helping run meetings and rallies all over East New York. Initially from Bed Stuy, she has been in East New York for 60 years.



Full disclosure, Ms. Bunche has been an Our Time Press distributor for over 20 years. She can still be seen around her East New York neighborhood delivering this very newspaper.

The 25-year-clerical-retiree from the parking violations sector of the Department of Transportation is still a working mom with her “two biological girls, and a bonus daughter.”

She is the treasurer for CWA Local with its 1180’s retirees, and also, she’s the treasurer for her St. Fortunata Catholic Church, where she has been a devoted member for 60 years.



She is also a member of the African Community, a group belonging to St. Fortunata’s Church.

She is also the treasurer for the community activist group Operation Power.

“I like dealing with numbers and they needed someone and I did it,” she told Our Time Press. “I also do the finances for my church in a volunteer position.” She is dependable, with respected authority, and is beloved, as she delivers 200 Our Time Press papers every week. “I found out that I liked the paper, and I wanted to give it out to my community centers, my church, the grocery stores, and my neighbors.”

The community thanks Ms. Bunche for being the quiet, dedicated warrior that she has been, and still is.

Daleel Jabir Muhammad – a community cornerstone

Flatbush resident Daleel Jabir Muhammad is a well-known face about town. From co-organizing events like the recent Black Solidarity event at Bethany Baptist Church to being a decades-long member of the Fruit of Islam in charge of protocol for the Nation of Islam.

The proud Brooklynite told Our Time Press, “Activism and being a servant in the liberation of our people has been a strong trait of mine since growing up in the Black Power movement in the 70’s and 80’s. I was fortunate to have siblings involved in Black liberation theology and practice in my early youth that I emulate and carry on the tradition.”

He is yet another unassuming Brooklyn warrior exhibiting many different levels of leadership at home, at work, and in the community. At work with Con Edison, he said he holds titles of union representative, DE&I project lead, and mentor.



But there is more, this staple in grassroots community events and activist projects this well-respected member of the M.O.D. squad – Men Of Distinction mentors and brings valuable information in engineering and accounting to youth throughout New York City.



“My work in the community has been an integral part of my growth and development inspired by great Black stalwarts who are too many to mention, but needless to say if you grew up in Brooklyn or Harlem you already know. I found my niche by being recognized and appointed by the late great beloved brother, mentor, Minister, and friend Abdul Hafeez Muhammad as his Protocol Director and Community Outreach Officer.”



The father of three sons and new grandad continued, “I have served in facilitating meetings amongst organizations, various faith-based groups, leaders, media outlets, and programs. I assisted in organizing events, planning strategies, presentations, and orderly gatherings.”

His community service includes assisting in feeding the homeless and others, which he says, “also entails feeding minds and spirits with knowledge and wisdom.”

He extends this mission as he works as a journalist writing for several Black local newspapers, and Minister Louis Farrakhan’s Final Call Newspaper.

Master Sabu feeding body and confidence

Martial arts teacher Master Sabu has hosted Thanksgiving and Christmas Day hot meal events in Clinton Hill and Bed Stuy. There, the disenfranchised got a hot plate of the traditional holiday turkey dinners, perhaps took a plate or two home.



But Sabu told the paper that his wife just passed away last week, and he had cataract surgery last Saturday. “If I am blessed to be around, I will try and host a community dinner for Kwanzaa. I am checking with Restoration Plaza.”

Master Sabu, also known as Thomas Lewis, has been teaching martial arts for 45 years in his Humble School of Martial Arts, on Fulton Street in Bed Stuy/Clinton Hill, and then Restoration Plaza. This world-renowned champion has taught thousands of children and seniors in his dojo, often at low or no cost to them. His generosity is legendary, as is his “Futuristic Thinking,” mentorship program for positive intervention for “at-risk teens.”



He has held events at Restoration Plaza for years, but with the pandemic, paying rent there for his classes, he said things have been a tad bit rough financially. In 2020, Sabu was a recipient of the NAACP and Beyonce BeyGOOD grant to help him in his mission. But now, with the holiday season upon us, Sabu is striving to return to Restoration Plaza to feed those in need. Saying that sunlight still hurts his eyes, this devoted, reliable man of the community said, “I am still pushing to do it.” If it happens he will be asking folks in the neighborhood to donate delicious fayre as usual. Our Time Press will let the community know if it is scheduled to happen.



Tracey Morgan expresses gratitude by giving back

Last week comic Tracey Morgan returned to Tompkins Houses to deliver 400 turkeys to residents. Humbly, the Bed Stuy-born actor said that his gratitude for his continued healing after surviving a horrific car crash a decade ago was part of his motivation for treating his old community. “We are so happy to give back to our community and do the right thing.”



In June 2024 he suffered severe injuries when his car was hit by a Walmart truck in a six-vehicle accident. Not only did he lose his close friend Jimmy McNair, but he was wheelchair-bound for months after suffering a shattered femur. multiple broken ribs, and every bone broken in his face. After depression, recovery – learning how to walk again, and an eventual multi-million dollar settlement, Morgan slowly returned to appearing in public.

He showed his immense thanks by helping the Brooklyn community in the NYCHA building where he once lived.



“ I am glad that he spared my life in that accident, to do this. Thank you,” said Morgan. “It is so important to do this…It’s a beautiful thing. We are all here to help.”

As he handed the frozen birds to grateful Brooklynites, Morgan said, “We have got to do our part. People are out here less fortunate. We have to help. Pay it forward. At times like this, we need all the help we can get.”