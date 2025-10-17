Pace Picks up for The Race

Mamdani Walks with New York’s “Sisterhood”

At a press conference today organized by Democratic nominee for NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Brooklyn Democratic Party Chair Rodneyse Bichotte Hermelyn stood with women city and state leaders in support of New York State Attorney General Letitia James, the target of a retaliatory Department of Justice indictment this week.



“This is a vindictive and unjust prosecution, led by a compromised DOJ and Donald Trump, a convicted felon, because Attorney General Tish James had the courage to expose Trump’s lies and hold him accountable for his fraudulent conduct,“ Bichotte Hermelyn said speaking to reporters outside the New York County Courthouse Friday, in both English and Creole.



“Tish James is a fearless and principled leader who has consistently demonstrated her commitment to justice, defending the rule of law, and protecting the people of New York. We stand with Tish James and have her back, and we will not be silent as she is attacked for doing her job.”



Bichotte Hermelyn was part of a city-wide delegation of women of color leaders, referred to as the “sisterhood” by NYC Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, including Speaker Adams, Congresswoman Nydia Velasquez, civil rights leader Maya Wiley, Assemblywoman Phara Souffrant, Rev. Dr. Valerie Durrah, and City Councilmembers Farrah Louis and Crystal Hudson.