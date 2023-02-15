On Wednesday, January 15. 2023 the OBH Interfaith Medical Center Bishop Orris G. Walker Jr. Health Care Center received a $20,000 grant from the Brooklyn Health Equity Foundation. One Brooklyn Health CEO, Ms. LaRay Brown, said the grant will allow the Center “To continue the critical work to improve the health of the residents of Central Brooklyn.”

The grant was presented by Gabrielle Kersaint, Vice Chair, and Johnathon Nelson, Treasurer of the Brooklyn Health Equity Foundation.



Dr. G. Lewis and the Center staff were grateful and appreciative of the grant. Dr. Lewis says the funding will be used to continue the much-needed work in the community.

The work will specifically provide contraceptives to adolescent girls and adult women ages 13 to 45 who are uninsured, want to obtain contraceptives without using their partner’s or parent’s insurance, and access contraceptive care in a confidential manner, especially for young teenagers and domestic violence patients.

All women serviced will receive counseling before receiving contraceptives. The program staff will also provide educational sessions for partnered schools and community-based agencies.

At the press conference, it was noted that the grant aligns with the clinic’s mission to facilitate and provide quality health care to the underserved in the central Brooklyn community.