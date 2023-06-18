NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams on the indictment of Daniel Penny in Death of Jordan Neely

“This indictment is an important step and shows this case is being treated with the gravity it demands. The legal process will play out, and in our system, Daniel Penny gets the presumption of innocence. “That’s a luxury not afforded to Jordan Neely before he was killed on camera — homeless, hungry, Black, and in mental crisis all at the same time. No matter the charges or the outcome in this case, we have to reckon with and upend the systems that left Jordan angry and hopeless, and the structures that mean Daniel Penny has received more resources in the last month than Jordan did in his entire life, marked by trauma and cut tragically short.”