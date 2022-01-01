New Yorkers Encouraged to Support Domestic Violence Survivors by Wearing Purple

By Fern Gillespie

It will be a purple day in New York City on October 19. In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) is urging the public to have a “Go Purple Day,” where New Yorkers are encouraged to wear purple to show support for survivors.

During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, events are held around the city to make the public mindful of domestic violence, uplift survivors, and share critical information about resources. On October 19, buildings and landmarks across the city will light up in purple including City Hall, the David N. Dinkins Manhattan Municipal Building, Gracie Mansion, Staten Island Borough Hall, One Police Plaza, The Parachute Jump in Coney Island, The Arsenal in Central Park, 1 World Trade Center, Bank of America Tower, and Four Times Square.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month highlights the City’s efforts to keep survivors safe and free from violence,” announced Cecile Noel, Commissioner, NYC Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence. “Domestic and gender-based violence is a public health crisis that requires a coordinated, holistic approach to address the acute and unique needs of survivors. Our office develops and implements new programs to interrupt cycles of violence and enhance support for survivors throughout the City in partnership with our program providers and the New York City advocacy community.”

Nathaniel Fields, CEO of Urban Resource Institute



There are many methods of domestic violence and abuse. There’s hitting, slapping, kicking, or using any other kind of physical violence against you. Being forced to have sex when you don’t want to or to do sexual things you don’t want to do. Having threats to hurt you, your children, your pet or someone else you care about. Getting constantly insulted and criticized. Being stalked, obsessively checked on or having your behavior controlled.

The 2020-2021: Domestic Violence, Race/Ethnicity and Sex Report from the NYC Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence stated that Black women were 2.5 times more likely than other NYC residents to report intimate partner violence. In 2020-2021, over 200,000 domestic violence incidents were reported to the NYPD that involved intimate partner violence and of those, 49.9 percent involved a Black victim.



“While domestic violence impacts everyone, Black and Latina women are disproportionately impacted. Black women account for nearly 30 percent of intimate partner homicides in New York City despite making up just 13 percent of the city’s population,” Nathaniel M. Fields, CEO of Urban Resource Institute, (URI) told Our Time Press. “Due to systemic racism, the Black community has historically been denied economic opportunities, as well as access to better healthcare and education. These risk factors have led to higher rates of domestic violence in the community. It’s also compounded when you consider the financial barriers that prevent survivors from finding support or a safe haven, due to the distrust in government agencies.”

URI, the largest provider of domestic violence shelter services in the US, is a BIPOC-led nonprofit and a leading provider of homeless services. It is renowned for its PALS program which permits shelter residents to keep pets. For people living in a domestic violence situation, URI recommends creating a safety plan. Know the perpetrator’s triggers of abuse. If altercations escalate, move away from the kitchen, where items can become weapons. Have a safe place in the home for children to hide. Keep a to-go bag with clothes, safe contacts, cash, and ID. Keep your phone charged and available. Also, to stay connected with friends and family. Schedule regular phone calls or video chats with friends and family. Coordinate times to communicate when the perpetrator will be away. Beware of social media stalking. Have code words for use with family and friends for safety check-ins.



“We are especially proud that URI’s doors are open to everyone,” said Fields. “We honor the right of all people to be respected, valued, and safe. We deliver quality, compassionate, trauma-informed care to every client in a manner that acknowledges and celebrates the intersecting factors of each individual’s identity, including gender and sexual orientation.”

Domestic Violence Resources:

NYC Domestic violence hotline 1-800-621-HOPE.

National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224 for TTY

Text LOVEIS to 22522 or log onto thehotline.org for more discreet options