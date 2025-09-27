Mamdani’s Mayoral Maneuvers -Black Dem Bigs line up behind the NYC nominee

By Nayaba Arinde

Editor-at-Large



“I support the Democrat in the race,” said former Vice President Kamala Harris, of NYC Mayoral frontrunner Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani.

In a somewhat lukewarm endorsement, not dissimilar to what she herself endured from some party faithful leadership during her 2024 presidential run, speaking on MSNBC on Monday, Harris stated, “As far as I’m concerned, he’s the Democratic nominee, and he should be supported.”



She added though, that the flex was limited, “I hope that we don’t so over index on New York City that we lose sight of the stars throughout our country, who are right now running for mayor and many other offices.”



Speaking in the cable station’s Manhattan studio, Harris proclaimed, “He’s not the only star. He’s in New York, and I know New Yorkers think they’re the center of the world … There are people like Barbara Drummond in Mobile, Alabama. Helena Moreno in New Orleans. They’re all running for mayor, too, and they are stars.”



Following Gov. Kathy Hochul, and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, last week Brooklyn Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, and State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins both backed Mamdani.



Clarke, who represents New York’s 9th congressional district, over much of Central Brooklyn, heartily gave Mamdani the nod. The leader of the Congressional Black Caucus praised him saying, “Assemblyman Mamdani’s historic primary victory in June proved the effectiveness of a people-powered campaign, that centers the issues that matter to most New Yorkers: lowering the cost of living, making the billionaire class pay their share and securing equity for all communities.”

Congress member Yvette Clarke, leader of the Black Caucus, endorsed Mamdani. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)



Thankful, Mamdani hailed, “Our agenda is an ambitious agenda, no question about it, but it’s an agenda that looks to match the scale of the crisis.”

The candidate faces criticism however, that he has not responded to the grassroots Black community, that he has not engaged in prolonged conversations to learn about their particular issues, requests and general concerns.



Mamdani, 33, has been berated by determined critics for surrounding himself with mostly white politically inexperienced 20 and 30-somethings, and energetic Gen Zers. He sees it as tapping into a vocal, but ignored young vote.



Comfortably dancing in Black parades, and glad-handing in Black churches and at Black events such as this past weekend’s African American Day Parade, notwithstanding Ugandan-born Mamdani faces a persistent charge, that he has not held meaningful meetings with every-day Black community members, from that population–to discuss on-the-ground-topics from ramped-up gentrification, quality-of-life policing, the spectre of crime, to youth under and unemployment.



“As the Assembly Member for the 56th District, I believe endorsements must be grounded in accountability and vision,” Assemblywoman Stefani Zinerman told Our Time Press. “I approach endorsements thoughtfully and consider each candidate after meaningful discussions about the progress and future of Bedford-Stuyvesant and Crown Heights. Our community deserves leaders who listen, collaborate, and remain committed to advancing equity and opportunity.”



The local landscape has community political observers torn between being ardent loyalists, cautious-go-with-what-you-know moderates, and excited idealists. Five recent polls have Mamdani leading by 20%, with Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa following, with incumbent Mayor Eric Adams at a steady 9%.



Meanwhile, neither Brooklyn’s House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries nor Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have yet endorsed their party’s nominee. This past weekend Jeffries said, “I’ll have more to say about the Mayor’s race sometime soon.”

City & State described Adams, 65, as a “Conservative, pro-business Democrat who is now running as an independent candidate. More likely to criticize progressives than the Trump administration.”



Denied campaign finance matching funds 11 times, Adams blamed not the political residue from Trump squashing of his 5 federal indictments, but his opponents spreading rumors–as preventing him from raising money for his campaign.

Zohran

Mamdani





While a non-attendee at any public events this past weekend, even despite the 56th African American Day Parade being held in Harlem on Sunday, Adams has dismissed widespread speculation that he is indeed abandoning his bid for a second term. “I am in this race, and I am the only one that can beat Mamdani,” he said previously.



The city electorate is watching the 2026 mayoral contenders bicker, name call and scramble feverishly for the spotlight, political point scoring and policy claiming. Mamdani opponents have warned that a four man race is splitting the vote, and somebody, anybody, in the immediate for-seeable needs to put their ego away, and drop out of the race for the good of the city. And City Hall. They all said they would not.



However, even Trump has acknowledged that the Democratic nominee with his 20-point lead, will probably be who he called “My little communist mayor.”

Mamdani is running on his affordability campaign, addressing more income-related housing, free fares and city-owned grocery stores. He also said that he would be apologizing to police in private for calling them out as racist back in 2020.



Then, two weeks ago a Texas man was arraigned on a 22-count indictment in Queens Criminal Court. His anti-Muslim hate crime charges against Mamdani included four counts of making terroristic threats.



Unusual for a candidate, Mamdani now has a police detail. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said, “As alleged, the defendant threatened an elected official by leaving a series of increasingly alarming anti-Muslim messages with the office of Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani. The defendant told the assemblyman to go back to Uganda before someone shoots him in the head, to keep an eye on his house and family, to watch his back every second until he leaves America, and that he and his relatives deserve to die.”



“We are thankful for the security measures in place for both the Assembly Office and the campaign, and we want to reassure the community that Zohran and the team are safe,” said his campaign.



“There’s almost a level of irony to this,” Adams stated. “Here you have a person who has spent his life bashing the NYPD.” He continued, “There’s something ironic about a person who calls for protection for his life, but don’t understand why we don’t want to defund and disband our police department.”



Back on Main Street, NYC, there is a perception by some political observers that the Democratic Party cannot get out of their own way, and this mayoral election is exposing the divided underbelly over Mamdani’s nomination, in the run-up to the November 4th, 2025, mayoral election. This division, talking heads speculate, may be the disconnect which decides whether or not folk go to the polls. Or, paradoxically, drive them to it.



But, leaning into his famed movie, Brooklyn’s Spike Lee encouraged, “Do Da Right Thang On Nueva York Election Day November 4th, 2025. You already know who I’m casting my ballot for da man with da plan, My Brother–Mr. Zohran Mamdani.



A Brooklyn political operative told Our Time Press, “The Black community must form an effective political powerhouse. We should show candidates that they do not get our support without a detailed agenda being addressed. We can have an alliance, but only with a mutual understanding of what our communities need, and planned pathways to achieving those goals. We have demands which must be articulated and met.”