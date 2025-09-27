Local Voices Drive Change

Onward: On Sunday, according to news reports, a crowd of 900,000 turned up for the 56th African American Day Parade wending through the streets of Harlem, along Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard from 111th to 137th Streets.

Brooklyn’s Dr. Patricia Ramsey and Dee Bailey were among the throng of prominent leaders enjoying the marching bands, floats and revelry. Annually the parade celebrates the unity, culture, heritage and achievements of the African American community.



The theme of this year’s event — hosted by Parade chair Yusuf Hassan — spoke to these times and issues in its call for a recalibration of focus to make “Education” as “Our #1 Priority.”

This photo, sent by Ms. Bailey, captures public servants and community leaders who, as Ms. Bailey said, “work on the frontlines for law, justice, safety and community preservation.”



In this crowd are NYPD Guardian President Patrick T. Gordon, Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, NOBLE NY President Besemah Rogers, Deputy Commissioner Lisa White, Assistant Commissioner Kenneth Morgan, Assistant Commissioner Alden Foster, Deputy Chief Victoria Perry, Deputy Chief Aaron Edwards and Deputy Chief Hugh Bogle, among many others.