High Horse: The Black Cowboy does what great documentaries should do…

Executive produced by Jordan Peele, this three-part docuseries reclaims the Black cowboy’s rightful place in American history.

What High Horse makes clear is that this isn’t about lost history — it’s about erasure. I’ll hold your hand when I say this: The story of the American West wasn’t vaporized, it was just stolen. While American culture fed us the Lone Ranger, Gunsmoke, and Maverick, the real foundation of the West included Black cowboys, ranchers, and lawmen like Bass Reeves, U.S. Marshal, whose legacy inspired the legends Hollywood chose to center instead.

This series doesn’t just recount history; it corrects the narrative. Voices like Tina Knowles, Bun B, Pam Grier, and the Compton Cowboys remind us that Black cowboys weren’t a quirky footnote but were actually central to American culture itself. For many of us, the last time we saw a Black cowboy on screen was Wild Wild West with Will Smith, later Django, and more recently films like The Harder They Fall. By dismantling the Hollywood version of the Wild West, High Horse replaces myth and fantasy with fact. It rides the line between history lesson and cultural reckoning — confident, unapologetic, and overdue. Definitely a must-watch.