Hattie Carthan Mural Unveiled

The Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford Stuyvesant is hitting yet another milestone on its journey to full recovery and program expansion. With the generous donation from the Bed Stuy Lions Club we are able to unveil the beautiful two-story mural of Hattie Carthan that was restored by local artist Joe Grant. The murals restoration is yet another beacon of hope, showing that this 54-year-old institution that was founded by a truly amazing women will survive and thrive as a strong black institution for many years to come. Councilmember Chi Osse spoke to the necessity of keeping local institutions.

Photo: Cornell Christie New York City Commissioner of Cultural Laurie Cumbo, asked for a moment of silence to honor one of her guiding lights, Assata Shakur. Photo: Cornell Christie

The 1500 trees that were planted, the three landmarked brownstones and the only living landmark in the State of New York namely the Magnolia Grandiflora Tree are part of the rich legacy that Hattie Carthan left us and we are obligated to have her work be elevated and honored.