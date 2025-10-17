Events
Hattie Carthan Mural Unveiled
The Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford Stuyvesant is hitting yet another milestone on its journey to full recovery and program expansion. With the generous donation from the Bed Stuy Lions Club we are able to unveil the beautiful two-story mural of Hattie Carthan that was restored by local artist Joe Grant. The murals restoration is yet another beacon of hope, showing that this 54-year-old institution that was founded by a truly amazing women will survive and thrive as a strong black institution for many years to come.
The 1500 trees that were planted, the three landmarked brownstones and the only living landmark in the State of New York namely the Magnolia Grandiflora Tree are part of the rich legacy that Hattie Carthan left us and we are obligated to have her work be elevated and honored.
- –Wayne Devonish, Chairman, Magnolia Tree Earth Center of Bedford Stuyvesant