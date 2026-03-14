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    Champions on the Ground, Anchors of the Culture

    Women's Matters

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    Editor, Our Time Press
    By Editor, Our Time Press

    “Women’s History Month is not only about the well-known names in history books. It is also about the everyday leaders, mothers, caregivers, educators, advocates, community organizers, and elders whose dedication strengthens neighborhoods and inspires future generations. These women serve as cultural anchors, storytellers, and protectors of traditions, ensuring that history, resilience, and wisdom are passed down from one generation to the next. In Brooklyn and throughout New York City, Black and Brown women have played a particularly vital role in building strong, vibrant communities. They have led grassroots movements, created safe spaces for youth and older adults, and championed programs that address the real needs of families; from food security and education to healthcare and social support.” Above, Fort Greene Senior Citizens Council, Inc., celebrates Black History and Women’s History months.

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