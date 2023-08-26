CABS Health Care Network Holds 5th Annual Circle of Care Awards

BROOKLYN, NY –CABS Health Care Network held their 5th Annual Circle of Care Awards Gala, October 12, at Giando on The Water, Brooklyn, NY under the theme, Celebrating Self-care. This event was dedicated to celebrating and honoring six (6) remarkable home care workers whose unwavering commitment has transformed the lives of the elderly and disabled individuals within our communities. This year CABS Circle of Cares Awards had the Syndicated Media Personality Deja Vu as the Mistress of Ceremony.



This year, CABS honored “15 extraordinary individuals who serve as beacons of inspiration and have exemplified excellence in the healthcare industry”. Legacy Awards to Eric Simon, Jackson Lewis and Rona Shapiro of 1199 SEIU Homecare, the Innovation Award to Dr. Corrine Kyriacou of Hofstra University, and the Community Excellence Award to Dr. Abdelrahman Salem. Sherly Demosthenes-Atkinson, CEO of CABS Health Care Network, said, “I personally applaud our home care workers and partners. Their outstanding home and community healthcare contributions testify to their commitment to supporting the disadvantaged, underserved, and often forgotten New Yorkers. We are grateful for their tireless support and dedication and continue to seek new home care workers and partnerships to build more significant bridges to serve.”