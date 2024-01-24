Black Women’s Thoughts as the Nov 5th. National Election Day Approaches

By Jeffery Kazembe Batts

A sampling of thoughts from twenty-seven Black women mostly from Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, but also including women from the Bronx, Charlotte, NC, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and northern New Jersey. Each was asked the following same six questions:

Who do you support in the upcoming national election? Why do you support that candidate? What issue is most important to you? Where do you get your information? Do you plan to vote? Who is your favorite president of all time?

Who do you support in the upcoming national election?

Twenty out of the twenty-seven Black women interviewed support Vice President Kamala Harris to be the next president of the United States. None of the other seven support former president Donald Trump. Four replied, “No one”, two were not sure, with one declaring, “I am conflicted but not voting for Trump.”

Why do you support your candidate?

Qualifications are the most popular reason for supporting Kamala Harris. Hair designer Mirelle expressed, “The way she represents, look at the debate, no comparison with her qualifications.” Journalist Stephanie from the Bronx shared, “She is a strong Black woman with qualifications.” Registrar expert Christine detailed, “She worked her way up from state level to federal level; she is qualified.” Elder Gail supports Kamala because she wants to see a woman make history and explains, “Kamala is qualified and in an age bracket to better support the generations that are coming behind older people.”

School monitor Candace and Rosa both agreed, saying, “With her accomplishments, it would be good to have a first female president.”

Similar ideals and values are the second most popular reason mentioned. Retired correction officer Rosemary noted that “she is for the people like me.” Nicole, a young mother, offered that “she would take appropriate actions to better the community that I agree with.” Sister Isadori stated, “We have similar ideals; she is pro-woman and will reverse the anti-abortion policies.” College administrator Donniece said, “She is a Democrat, and her policies align with my values.” Similarly, entrepreneur Domonique stated, “I align with her views, and Republicans don’t fit my belief system.”

Some responders were never-Trumpers. Sketch artist Veronica declared, “Trump is not for us. He insults people.” New Jersey homeowner Myrtle was adamant, saying, “Kamala is a better choice, the only choice.” New middle school teacher Joy from Atlanta saw Kamala “as the lesser of two evils.” Bronx resident Stephanie added, “I will never trust a Republican.” Niferteriah supports Kamala because “I am a Democrat.” Young adult world traveler Taj said, “Right now, Kamala is the best option compared to who she is running against.” Stephany from Bed-Stuy said, “Kamala will help keep freedoms instead of us losing them if her opponent gets in.”



Some supported neither candidate. C. H., a retired Floridian, answered, “I could never support Trump, and I do not support the Dems because Biden & Harris have done nothing to stop the genocide in Palestine.” College administrator Rachel has issues with both candidates, “Oh my god, Trump says crazy things, and I’m pro-life, so I don’t support Kamala.” Sister Blessings added, “The way I understand the right to vote in our society goes back to the relationship of labor and property, about the rich and settlers, so I’m not interested in either; none of what they offer help people like me.” Elder Pauline expressed her belief in another way “they are both six of one and half a dozen of the other – I don’t think they will make a difference.”

What issue is the most important to you?

Issues varied. The two most popular are economics and finance. Small business owner Vanessa declared, “This country needs a living wage.” Christine prioritized “helping Black folk be above the poverty rate and fighting homelessness.” Rachel added, “The United States has so much debt.” Pauline was blunt, “The economy,” and Myrtle was equally blunt, saying, “finances.” Donniece explained the need for childcare in the economy: “Childcare is expensive; it is hard to work a full-time job and worry about the children.”



The next issue is the need for women’s rights and countering the anti-abortion movement. C.H. expressed that “countering the loss of women’s rights should be prioritized.” Retired North Carolinian Vietta expressed, “Women need the right to choose, and abortion should not be controlled by men.” CUNY student Isadori shared, “Definitely stuff concerning women because I feel like Black women are mainly the ones that will be affected by anti-abortion law, so I feel that is important.” Domonique concisely said, “overturning Roe v Wade.”



Equality/fairness, imperialism/foreign affairs and immigration/migrants were the next three priorities for the twenty-seven interviewees. Elder Gail said, “Maintain freedom of speech.” Bed-Stuy resident Stephany noted, “We need the judicial system changed for the better.” Nicole shared that “we all want equality; what’s done for one community benefits everybody.” Joy mentioned “Imperialism, and the need to address wars and occupation in Haiti, Sudan, Palestine and the Sahel.” Taj also stated, “Genocide in Palestine, Congo, and Sudan are pressing issues.” Sista Blessing agreed, declaring that “the liberation and safety of people of color, Black people especially, here and overseas is a concern.” Mirelle felt “immigration is a mess.” Rachel commented, “I understand supporting migrants, but the United States has so many people who don’t have.”

Stephanie from the Bronx believes crime is the major issue because “everything, low wages, bad healthcare, unaffordable housing promotes crime, and the causing issues have to be addressed.” Project 2025 as a major problem, the need to build affordable housing and prioritizing local elections over national elections were issues also mentioned.

Where do you get your information?

Survey participants get their info from a wide variety of sources. In descending order of frequency, the three most common sources are news on TV, online websites, and newspaper articles. Specific outlets mentioned alphabetically are Bloomberg News, Channel 1 & 7 & 12, Facebook, Google News, MSNBC, NBC, NY Times, radio, Roland Martin, Tic-Toc, Twitter, Wall St. Journal, World News, and YouTube. A few said they read, listen to people, and then Google to get information. One participant said she read the writings of Assata Shakur and Malcolm X for information and clarity.

Do you plan to vote?

Of the twenty-seven women interviewed, 22 said they would vote for Kamala Harris, 3 said they would not vote, and 2 said they were undecided they would vote for Trump.

Who is your favorite president of all time?

In response, three people said “none.” Three said Bill Clinton, and one said Joe Biden. Three could not decide between John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama. The other twenty preferred Barack Obama.



Unlike the men interviewed in a previous article, these Black women are mostly behind VP Kamala Harris to be the next president of the United States. Sistas supporting Kamala are urged to engage Black men about the importance of voting to counter the possibility of a second Trump presidency.

