YOUR VOTE MATTERS

Find Your Poll Site – www.vote.nyc

This election is teaching us more about the country than many had believed before.

That almost half of the electorate is enthusiastic about electing a man for president who has said he will be a dictator deporting millions and deciding who the justice department and the military should be arresting. They will be arresting those who he sees as opponents “enemies within” or who he believes have disparaged him in the past.



Trump’s been called “a fascist” by those who have worked most closely with him: former Chief of Staff General John Kelly and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley. Yet he still has the faith of almost half the country.



Polls say the election is too close to call. A coin flip. We don’t believe it.

We believe the majority of people in the country do not want to be ruled by a fascist and will vote for Kamala Harris and we refuse to accept that a majority of people in the swing states will vote for Donald Trump. We believe Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz will win in a landslide.



Envisioning the consequences of any other outcome are too disturbing to the body and are best left for the bridge we’ll cross if we come to it.