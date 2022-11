“Hailing from Albuquerque, New Mexico, Mikey Mayes is a self-taught Artist, Comedian, and Writer. He uses influences from his hometown and culture to drive his imagination and leave his mark on his community. His latest creation, The Nooz, takes us on a hilarious journey as we follow the everyday misadventures of a Martian news reporter, Ben Snitchkin, and his cameraman, Cam Lenz.”

