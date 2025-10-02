Rome Neal, Ever the Innovator,Celebrates another Milestone

On the evening of September 29, Rome Neal, the quintessential artist, celebrated his 73rd birthday as part of a Rome Neal Banana Puddin Jazz Production presented by Theater for the New City.



The birthday concert celebration honored the life of the director/actor/producer/writer/jazz and black theater advocate in the soul-stirring production titled “TIME FLIES,” under the artistic direction of Crystal Field.



And it was great, and typically Neal doing his atypical thing.

The evening concluded with an open mic jazz session with musicians and vocalists joining in the “spirit of improvisation and collaboration” and Rome’s complimentary home-made offering.

Jackie Jeffries (President of the the AUDELCO Awards) and Rome Neal.





Rome famously took Banana Puddin’ out of his kitchen and made it a universally known treat for attendees at his concerts. Ever the innovator, Neal brought back another end-of-concert dessert, Tuesday night. His audience cooked up their own word-ingredients for a jazzy group poem. At our request, Neal generously shares it with our readers.

Rome Neal Speaks About His Favorite Things: Jazz, Creativity, Monk, Music’s Future

On Monk:

Monk, the play by Laurence Holder, changed my trajectory as an artist because it brought Jazz into my life and with that a willingness to perform the music as a vocalist; and promote and produce the music and the artists who make and perform the music honoring the progenitors of the music — a for the past 22 years via my Banana Puddin’ Jazz series!



On Time:

Some would say “Time Flies,” matter of factly, however it wasn’t til this year that I stop to reflect on that phrase at 73 years young, from a Smokey Robinson tune I was requested to sing for my good friend, Stephen Davis’ 40th wedding anniversary. Hence, the title of my Birthday Concert and the opportunity to share some of the stories which got me to this point in my life and how precious and grateful I am to be a part of this life and, dare I say, make a difference for the betterment of others.



On Joy:

For those who feel the world is void of joy and there’s nowhere to find it, I would say listen to the music and go to a live jazz concert. Go see good theatre, find the joy in the creative arts!

On Inspiration

In this constantly changing world, I am inspired by the beautiful creative folks I meet and have lived with for so many years of my life.



On Genius.

Genius? Me? No, I just love to do what I do in Jazz and Theatre with strong passion! However, when the great Playthell Benjamin laid that moniker on me it was an honor. So as “Time flies”, I have been fortunate to pass it on to my musical director/ pianist Andre Chez Lewis and my musical nieces violinist/vocalist/composer Mimi Block and pianist/ composer Leonieke Scheuble. If you don’t know of them, you will. Stay tuned. They are collectively our future of the music!

All photos by Minerva Diaz