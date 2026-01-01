The Hon. Ed Towns at Berean Baptist Church (1/18) and Greater Bright Light Missionary Baptist Church (1/19)

Former Congressman Ed Towns will deliver speeches honoring The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr, at two churches in Brooklyn this month in celebration of the late Civil Rights leader’s 97th anniversary of his birth on January 15th.



Sunday, January 18, Towns is guest speaker at Berean Baptist Church (Dr. Arlee Arkofa, Sr. Pastor, and Trevor Hyde, Pastor. For details, call 718-774-0466.) Monday, January 19, the day of the official 2026 national holiday celebration, Towns will deliver a speech at The Greater Bright Light Missionary Baptist Church, pastored by the Rev. Grady Zellars, 1329 Sutter Avenue.

Service begins at 10:am, followed by a brunch at 11:30 am. The event is sponsored by the Metropolitan Interdenominational Ministers Conference, Inc. lead by The Rev. Dr. Walter P. Alston. Towns’ theme is: “Living the Dream” with a look at “unity, justice, hope.”

Hon. Ed Towns



Our Time Press’ talk Tuesday, with Mr. Towns about Rev. King’s influence on the congressman’s life and work appears next week. Town’s stories, thoughts and reflections include references to such stalwarts as Civil Rights icon John Lewis, Brooklyn’s Cornerstone Baptist Church’s Rev. Sandy Ray, and other ministers, leaders and places.



One notable “footnote” to King’s and Towns’ shared history centers around their brief encounter in 1955 at the then-newly constructed New Hope Baptist Church in Niagara Falls, N.Y., where Towns and his family lived at the time. Well, it was not so brief, according to Mr. Towns, in his well-known, witty, poke-fun style.



Towns, then 21, was selected to introduce the church’s guest speaker — The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr, 26, pastor of Atlanta’s Dexter Baptist Church, and fairly well known throughout America’s black church circuit. The young reverend was already at work developing support for his Civil Rights campaigns for 1956, including the Montgomery Bus Boycott.



A former educator and military man, Towns was raised as a child growing up in North Carolina farmland country, to be fully prepared for all occasions. He read everything he could find on King to include in his remarks. Towns shared with Our Time Press hat Rev. King’s first words as he took the podium were “devastating.”

We think they are, of note a marker, at least, a footnote to Black political history: according to Towns, Rev. King said that Towns’ words marked the first time ever the introduction was longer than the speaker’s remarks.



Though Towns did not meet King again, the architect of the Civil Rights Movement remains a constant influence. Towns reflects on King’s leadership, and his thoughts, if he were alive, on the world today, and how far his dreams have advanced in next week’s Our Time Press and through his speeches at Berean and Bright Light Baptist Churches.

(Bernice Elizabeth Green)

The Rev. Dr. William J. Barber at Brooklyn Academy of Music (1/19)

Bishop William J. Barber II is President and Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach, Bishop with The Fellowship of Affirming Ministries, Executive Board Member of the Christian Church Disciples of Christ, and Professor in the Practice of Public Theology and Public Policy and Founding Director of the Center for Public Theology and Public Policy at Yale Divinity School. He is the Co-Chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call For Moral Revival, and a Kettering Foundation Senior Fellow.

Celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at this quintessential Brooklyn tradition. Our inspiring annual celebration is back for the 40th year and features powerful remarks by Rev. Dr. William J. Barber II; a special solo performance from Grace by Ronald K. Brown/EVIDENCE, A Dance Company; a musical performance by The Fire Ensemble; and more. Link arms with friends, neighbors, artists, and civic leaders for a day of reflection, family-friendly activities, and celebration of all who carry Dr. King’s vision of justice and equality forward.



The tribute continues throughout the day with a free screening of Just Mercy at 1pm at BAM Rose Cinemas, a performance by the Brooklyn Music School’s intergenerational choir on the steps of the Peter Jay Sharp Building, and family-friendly activities presented by BAMkids in The Adam Space. See below to learn more.

Sing with The Fire Ensemble during our celebration of Dr. King!

The Fire Ensemble is an intergenerational choir that centers BIPOC and queer folx. They will host five community rehearsals at BAM prior to the program on January 19. Rehearsals will take place in The Adam Space on the following dates:

Tue, Jan 6, 6—8pm

Wed, Jan 7, 6—8pm

Tue, Jan 13, 6—8pm

Wed, Jan 14, 6—8pm

Sun, Jan 18, 4—8pm

In order to perform on January 19, singers must attend at least three rehearsals, one of which must be the rehearsal on January 18. Everyone is welcome at rehearsal, even if they can’t sing on the day of the tribute.



Note to Readers: Tickets are free for this event on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8am on January 19 in the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House lobby, 30 Lafayette Avenue. Please note that providing an RSVP does not guarantee entry. For more info: bam.org