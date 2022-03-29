Reflections: Ms. Alvis Rogers is My Shero!

I am ever grateful for the love and friendship of my 103-year-old mother-friend New Yorker Alvis Rogers. Fiercely independent, retired accountant, Ms. Rogers lives alone and handles all her personal/financial business. Did I mention she is healthy, takes no medication, and enjoys a good Bloody Mary now and then?

Beautiful and fashionable, she loves hopping on Access-a-Ride (her private limousine) for her twice-monthly hair appointment with Marvin Carrington, after which she might stop to shop at Chico’s, one of her favorite boutiques. She planned her 100th birthday celebration, insisting on a DJ because she wanted to dance. More than 45 guests joined the festivities traveling from around the country – she was overjoyed.

An avid reader, Ms. Rogers and I talk about any subject, from current events to sports. Indeed she brings me so much joy – we talk by phone daily and I visit her often in her Manhattan apartment. I admire and adore her; she is my shero!!!

– Elizabeth Rankin-Fulcher