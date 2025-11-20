spot_img
More
    HomeEventsOf Faith, Fortitude, and New York's Bravest

    Of Faith, Fortitude, and New York’s Bravest

    Events

    Published on

    By admin
    spot_img

    The Vulcan Society Inc held its 2025 Annual Memorial Service in honor of departed members, on Sunday at St. Philips Episcopal Church on Macdonough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The Rev. Dr. V. Simpson Turner delivered the stirring invocation and sermon — with special messages in honor of three firefighters who passed recently, and Attorney General Letitia James spoke of the awesomeness of the “warriors” departed and present.

    FDNY Vulcan Society president Jonathan Logan delivered the opening welcome assisted by Captain Andrew Brown, emcee, and Phyllis Wright. Outside the historic church, an honor guard stood on MacDonough Street at military attention, as flags were waved and taps played. The Vulcan Society of Black Firefighters is celebrating its 85th year. (All Vulcan Society event photos were taken by Imari DuSauzay for Our Time Press.)

    Latest articles

    Crime

    Brooklyn DA Obtains Sentencing of Disbarred Attorney for Stealing Deeds of 11 Brooklyn Properties, But What About Others

    By Mary Alice MillerBrooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on November 12 that disbarred...
    Business

    “Mass Blackout” Says Support Black and Local Businesses

    By Nayaba ArindeEditor at LargeSomebody shoot off an email to HR. Black money is...
    Arts-Theater

    Brooklyn Curator Pamela Ford and Sculptor Helen Ramsaran Check Out the New Studio Museum in Harlem

    Fern GillespieWhen Brooklyn sculptor Helen Evans Ramsaran returned to the Studio Museum in Harlem...
    Arts-Theater

    Kwame Brathwaite’s “Beautiful” Story Praised by Family

    The documentary Black is Beautiful: The Kwame Brathwaite Story, directed by Yemi Bamiro (white sneakers) and produced by Joan Boateng (orange blouse) of Misfit Entertainment, with Lizzie Gillett, Ian Bonhote, and Andrew Calof made its North American debut, last Thursday, Nov. 13 during the DOC NYC 2025 Festival for Documentaries presented at the SVA Theater in Manhattan. Executive producers include (in photo, at right) Brathwaite's son, Kwame S. Brathwaite and daughter in-law Robynn Brathwaite, who are featured in the film with Sikolo Brathwaite (Kwame's wife, unpictured) other family members

    More like this

    Events

    Thirty Years of Impacting The Community

    Bridge Street Development Corporation Gala Celebrates Legacy and Renewal On the evening of September 18,...
    Events

    Mohammad Mosque #7C Commemorates 30th Anniversary of Million Man March

    By Mary Alice MillerOn October 19, the Nation of Islam mosques across the country...
    Events

    NYC Mayoral Race Heating Up: New Yorkers set to Make Early Voting Choices, United on “No Kings”

    NYC EARLY VOTING BEGINS SATURDAY, OCT 25. By Nayaba ArindeFor those who vote, Saturday, March...

    257 Nostrand Ave, Ste 506,
    Brooklyn, NY 11213
    718-599-6828​

    © 2025 Our Time Press