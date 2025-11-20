Of Faith, Fortitude, and New York’s Bravest

The Vulcan Society Inc held its 2025 Annual Memorial Service in honor of departed members, on Sunday at St. Philips Episcopal Church on Macdonough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. The Rev. Dr. V. Simpson Turner delivered the stirring invocation and sermon — with special messages in honor of three firefighters who passed recently, and Attorney General Letitia James spoke of the awesomeness of the “warriors” departed and present.

FDNY Vulcan Society president Jonathan Logan delivered the opening welcome assisted by Captain Andrew Brown, emcee, and Phyllis Wright. Outside the historic church, an honor guard stood on MacDonough Street at military attention, as flags were waved and taps played. The Vulcan Society of Black Firefighters is celebrating its 85th year. (All Vulcan Society event photos were taken by Imari DuSauzay for Our Time Press.)