LaFontaine Oliver named next CEO of New York Public Radio

Lafontaine Oliver has been named the next President and CEO of New York Public Radio, effective January 2023. Oliver will oversee WNYC, Gothamist, WQXR, WNYC studios, The Gothamist, the Jerome I. Greene Performance space and more. Oliver joins NYPR from WYPR Baltimore where he has served as President/General Manager since July 2019 and oversaw the acquisition of AAA 89.7 WTMD Towson. Oliver has served on the NPR Board since 2016 and is currently finishing up his second term as the Chair of NPR’s Board of Directors, a position he has held since 2020. In that role, he has been responsible for the strategic oversight of the Board, helping to set the overall direction for NPR management, monitor the performance of the organization, and provide financial oversight.