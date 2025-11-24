Joyful Noise in Downtown Brooklyn: The ‘We Outside’ Tour Takes Over the Paramount

The We Outside Tour, led by three-time Grammy winner Tye Tribbett, alongside Transformation Worship and Grammy-nominated artist Kierra Sheard, made its mark last Sunday at the newly restored Brooklyn Paramount—once a movie palace and now a 2,700-seat showpiece in Downtown Brooklyn. Gospel fans packed the venue, which felt equal parts cathedral and concert hall, for a night of high-energy worship.

The room buzzed as Transformation Worship opened the evening, blending secular sounds with classic gospel lyrics in the intricate style that has become synonymous with the ministry. Watching Pastor Mike Todd weave Notorious B.I.G. and Kendrick Lamar into traditional gospel was remarkable in itself, but the collective kept the focus firmly on Jesus. Fans arrived ready for a dynamic set, and TW delivered. Hits like “Overflow,” “Undefeated Champion,” and “Look at My Fruit” energized the audience before a surprise appearance from Grammy Award–winning artist Naomi Raine.

Transformation Worship closed with a powerful performance of “Let Him Cook,” from their latest project, Faith in Fire. By “Him,” the collective was unequivocally singing about Jesus Christ—but Pastor Mike Todd and Transformation Worship also left the Brooklyn Paramount crowd warmed up, hyped, and hungry for more.

No discussion of gospel royalty is complete without the name Clark, and Kierra “Kiki” Sheard honored that lineage from the moment she stepped onstage. She opened with a tribute to the Clark Sisters, leading the room in a spirited rendition of “You Brought the Sunshine.” In that moment, the essence of the We Outside Tour was crystalized: the intersection of concert and congregation. Sheard’s set transformed the hall into a full-fledged COGIC Sunday night revival, moving seamlessly from early favorites from I Owe You and Free to fervent exhortation and encouragement.

The production value of the show matched the strength of the performances. Crisp lighting cues, seamless transitions, and a band functioning as a single, well-oiled engine—drums, bass, keys, organ, and guitar—created a unified sound. The background vocalists elevated every chorus, layering harmonies that turned hooks into choir moments and giving the night the polish of an arena tour without sacrificing the warmth of a church service.

Tye Tribbett remains a singular force in gospel music, his energy both magnetic and contagious. Nearly two hours in, fans seemed only more eager to jump, sing, shout, and dance as he ran through a medley of hits, including “He Turned It,” “New,” “Be Alright,” and “Everything.” But the night was more than entertainment.

Tribbett led worship with intention, reminding the crowd that faith is “trust training” and that this music is, at its core, worship. If Sunday night at the Brooklyn Paramount is any indication, the future of gospel is loud, unashamed, and very much outside.