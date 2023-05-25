Golden Ghana: ADINKRA, ANANSE, AND ABUSUA

May 26—May 29, 2023 – DanceAfrica Performance 2023 – Dance | Music

“This festival heals, pumps up, and moves one to tears.”—Dance Enthusiast

This Memorial Day weekend, the vibrant artistry and revolutionary history of Ghana inspires an immersive, electrifying celebration of dance. Now in its 46th year, DanceAfrica presents a choreographic and musical journey through the past and present of Ghanaian culture, connecting ancestral traditions to contemporary achievements on the BAM stage. Featuring performances by the National Theater of Ghana’s National Dance Company, the DanceAfrica Spirit Walkers, Arkestra Africa with Musical Director K. Osei Williams featuring Afropop vocalist Amma Whatt and BAM Restoration Dance Youth Ensemble, this year’s tribute to Ghanaian excellence promises to entertain, educate, and empower.

Fri, May 26 at 7:30pm

Sat, May 27 at 2pm

Sat, May 27 at 7pm

Sun, May 28 at 3pm

Mon, May 29 at 3pm

Peter Jay Sharp Building

BAM

Howard Gilman

Opera House

TICKETS START AT $25

National Theater of Ghana’s National Dance Company

The National Dance Company of Ghana was established at the University of Ghana in 1962 by Albert Mawere Opoku, who also served as the inaugural artistic director. Opoku’s arrangements of traditional dances remain the core repertoire of the ensemble. Francis Nii Yartey succeeded Opoku for 30 years, creating extended works that explored the polyvalence of African performance. Currently under the leadership of Stephany Ursula Yamoah, the Ensemble presents indigenous and contemporary dance forms as well as dance-theater productions.