Canarsie Merchants Association Hosts Successful Back-to-School Neighborhood Clean Up Day

BROOKLYN, NY – September 15, 2025 – The Canarsie community came together to celebrate the start of the new school year with a “Back to School Clean Up Day,” hosted by the Canarsie Merchants Association (CMA). On Wednesday, September 10, volunteers, residents, and local business owners joined forces to tidy up the neighborhood, and



Participants met at the Canarsie Municipal Parking Field, located at 1389 Rockaway Parkway. From there, they focused on sprucing up the business corridor along Rockaway Parkway, stretching from Farragut Road to Flatlands Avenue.



This community effort was a collaboration with several partners, including PaleFO Cinema, The Flossy Organization, Bink International Charity Organization, New York City Councilwoman Mercedes Narcisse of the 46th District, and Councilman Chris Banks of the 41st District. The event drew a host of volunteers, including students, who all contributed to the afternoon’s success.



The cleanup was led by the Canarsie Cleanup Crew (CCC), an initiative formed earlier this year under the leadership of CMA President Norine Medas. The CCC has already made a significant impact, removing over 3,600 pounds of trash and planting more than 120 plants to beautify the area.



“Canarsie is one of the most fascinating communities in all of Brooklyn,” shared Norine Medas. “The community’s splendor, history and resilience always shine through. CMA looks forward to continuing to uplift this great neighborhood by creating a much cleaner, safe, and beautiful place to shop and do business.”



In a continued effort to enhance the neighborhood, CMA and its partners will also unveil a new streetscape mural at the Canarsie Municipal Parking Field this fall. The mural is funded by a collective grant from the Citizens Committee for New York City. The CMA is committed to working with community stakeholders to promote the needs of Canarsie’s commercial corridors, advocating for a better quality of life and economic growth.



Q&A with Norine Medas, President, Canarsie Merchants Associate

Our Time Press: What’s the community response to their neighbors’ hard work?

Norine Medas: The community appreciates the work that our merchants, community partners and City agencies are doing when it comes to our beautification efforts. During our weekly cleanups community members thank us and we see them using the receptacles. We found that many did not see the garbage around them, they had become so accustomed to the streets not being kept, we pointed it out when they saw us weekly with the pickers, brooms, shovels and bins. They would often take the broom to help us sweep, inquire about workforce opportunities as well as ask about how they can get involved or donate.

Our Time Press: It appears other communities can learn from the CCC example. How did you gain the interests of such dedicated volunteers?

Medas: We started a Clean-and-Green team a few years ago that would assist us because we do not have funding for a daily cleaning crew. We manage over ten commercial blocks but because of the L train, multiple bus lines, two schools near Rockaway Parkway between Flatlands Ave and Farragut Road, it became increasingly difficult to keep it clean. We posted signs along the corridor inviting community members to take the Clean Corridor Challenge with us to keep the streets clean. We decided with community partners to address the issue and now we see a noticeable difference.

One of your objectives is to beauty-up as well as clean-up. Examples?

Medas: In addition to the weekly cleanings, we added 13 new planter pots of cypress trees, flowers and herbs to further beautify. We also have a garden mural in the DOT Municipal Parking Field, a collaborative effort with three other organizations to create a Canarsie Third Space.