Bed-Stuy is Literary Hub!

Authors Julius Garvey and Mike Africa Jr. discuss new releases

By Jeffery Kazembe Batts

IG:@kazbatts

This past November, seekers of historical knowledge had to venture deep into Bed-Stuy to hear and meet two authors who discussed their recent book releases.



People gathered at the Peace Center, located across from Woodhull Hospital in the far north of the neighborhood. A few days later, others gathered at the Hub on Tompkins Ave, near Dekalb Ave, in the center of the community. Both sites featured sons who shared about their fathers. Moving off Fulton St. and traveling deep into “the Stuy” was necessary for literary engagement in late November.



Julius Winston Garvey, second son of the legendary African nationalist leader Marcus Garvey, held court at the Peace Center on the evening of Thursday, November 21st.



Inside the three-story building, a sharply dressed Julius was interviewed by Dometi Pongo about his account of the trial of Marcus Garvey and the worldwide movement to exonerate him from the widely held view that he was framed in 1923 by the American government.

Advertisement



Entitled “Justice for Marcus Garvey” the 224-page book includes a foreword by award-winning journalist Ta-Nehisi Coats. Responding to Dometi’s questions, Julius reminded the audience of the vastness of the Universal Negro Improvement Association and African Communities League program of global Black empowerment.

He also discussed the legacy of Mr. Coates and his father who was once a leading member of the Black Panther. “The Black Panthers were natural cubs of the Garvey program,” he suggested.

Dr. Julius Garvey and his father, Marcus Mosiah Garvey



Mr. Garvey outlined the need for a pardon and that it is not too late for lame-duck President Joe Biden to pardon his father.



Hosted by the Black Men Build organization inside their two-level Black empowerment space called the Hub, Mike Africa Jr. was the center of attention the following Sunday afternoon, November 24th. With the assistance of D. Watkins, Mike Jr. details his fight for justice for the “Move 9” in a 278-page memoir entitled On A Move.



Mike was born in prison after his parents were incarcerated after the catastrophic May 13th, 1985, bombing in Philadelphia. Friends and family commuted with him from Philly.

During his presentation, he discussed growing up as a child in MOVE. Growing up to enjoy a full home-cooked meal, including meat, after eating only raw foods as a child was a tidbit he shared.

As well as how all MOVE members wanted to be released but, there were differences on how to make that happen from both the incarcerated members and from MOVE members outside as well as supporters. Mike Africa Jr’s perseverance has resulted in the MOVE members being free today after serving long periods.

Advertisement



The similarities between these two recent book engagements were striking. Both featured sons who passionately articulated the need for justice for their fathers but also Black people in general in the context of continued oppression by the United States government and society against people of African ancestry. Both locations created an intimate environment for the audience of thirty for Julius and Mike Jr. to interact with, sign their books, take pictures, and get to know the attendees.

The movement and struggle for justice is an ongoing process. Both men made that clear with their appearances in Bed-Stuy. Reading their books will reinforce that purpose in you. Support!