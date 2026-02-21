By Eddie Castro

The NBA All-Star break has officially wrapped up, and it featured a lot of exciting moments that All-Star Weekend has lacked in recent years. From Jalen Brunson, Karl Anthony Towns and Knick Legend Allan Houston winning the 2026 Shooting Stars competition, Damian Lillard winning the Three-point contest after not playing all year long due to a Torn Achilles, to the new All-Star Game format the NBA implemented with two USA teams (Stars and Stripes) and a World team that featured some of the very best international players the NBA has to offer going head-to-head. It was a successful and exciting weekend in Los Angeles. Now, the real work begins, and right in the middle of it all is the New York Knicks.



The Knicks put a bow on the first half of the season, winning 10 out of their last 12 games, with their last game being an impressive blowout win against their division rival, the Philadelphia 76ers. New York currently sits at the No.3 seed in the Eastern Conference with a win-loss record of 33-20; however, if the Knicks want to have a deep playoff run, securing home-field advantage in a very competitive Conference should be at the top of their to-do list.

Although a team like the Indiana Pacers (who eliminated New York in the postseason the last two years) will likely not be in the playoff picture this year, primarily due to injuries to key players, there are still a few powerhouse teams to watch aside from the Knicks. Here are my top three beasts In The East that could test the Knicks in a potential seven-game series.

Detroit Pistons: led by their Super Star Cade Cunningham, Detroit is the No.1 team in the East that could create havoc for a Knicks team that is looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time in 27 years.

Cunningham is, without a doubt, one of the best overall players in the NBA, yet he is not a player that many talk about. Then you add a player like sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, whom the team acquired from the Miami Heat in an offseason trade, defensive stoppers like Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart, first-time All-Star Jalen Duren, and veterans like Tobias Harris and Paul Reed. In two meetings this season, the Knicks have fallen to the Pistons, with both losses coming in blowout fashion. This could very well be the two teams in the East fighting for a trip to the Finals.

2 BOSTON CELTICS: Although the team has not be 100% healthy all year long, the Celtics still have found a way to stay competitive in the East. They are currently ahead of New York, sitting in the No.2 seed. Their best player, Jaylen Brown, is averaging 29.3 points per game and has elevated his game to another level this year. His teammate Jayson Tatum, who is easily a Super Star in his own right, has not played all year as he continues to recover from a Torn Achilles, which he suffered in last year’s playoffs. He (Tatum) has stated that he is doing everything in his power to do the impossible and return in time for the team’s playoff run this season.

3: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS: Led by All-Star Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs are another team to watch in the playoffs. A team that already has players like Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, who could be considered one of, if not the best, front courts in the NBA. To increase the visibility of their team, the Cavaliers traded for James Harden. Harden, 36, is still considered one of the best scorers in the league, and if he and Mitchell can learn how to play together, the East will be even scarier for opposing teams.

The Knicks are arguably not only one of the best teams in the East, but in the NBA. As I alluded to in last week’s podcast, the team was able to trade for the Pelicans’ point guard and Brooklyn’s own Jose Alvarado. As we went to press last week, the team made another move that once again adds defense and toughness by signing former San Antonio Spurs first-round pick Jeremy Sochan.

New York is now known to have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA, so it will be interesting to see who Coach Mike Brown inserts into his rotation for the second half and into the postseason. O.G. Anunoby should be back sometime this week after missing the last few games nursing a toe Injury. This is probably the best championship window the Knicks have had in some time. Now it’s all about staying healthy, putting it all together, and making it happen with a strong second-half performance.

SPORTS Notes: (Basketball) The Knicks kick off the second half of the season tonight at Madison Square Garden against the number one team in the East, the Detroit Pistons. The Brooklyn Nets head to Cleveland to visit a familiar face in James Harden as the team battles the Cavaliers tonight. (Baseball) Spring Training Baseball games for the Yankees and Mets are scheduled to kick off this week. Tune in tonight for an All-New Episode of Sports Talk with Eddie presented by Our Time Press. Join us live at 5 p.m. EST. On the Our Time Press YouTube channel. Watch recorded livestream: https://www.youtube.com/live/GoeOS1itRBk