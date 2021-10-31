Affordable Senior Housing Coming to Bed Stuy

New 41,421 square foot Senior Residence at 811 Lexington Avenue will provide 63 units

of rent-subsidized housing for low-income seniors

The groundbreaking of the new Senior Residence at 811 Lexington Avenue, signaled the creation of a new 64-unit apartment building on land formerly occupied by a parking lot and the vacant old Mars Fudge and Fruit Company building.

A rendering of the senior housing coming to Bedford Stuyvesant



The event was celebrated by the public/private partnership of IMPACCT Brooklyn, Northeastern Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, Enterprise Community Partners, NYC Housing Preservation & Development, TD Bank the Community Preservation Corporation and members of the community.



The development will be a long-awaited affordable housing complex tailored for senior living. The new four-story building will provide rent-subsidized housing for low-income seniors earning less than 60% of the area median income, with at least 30% of units set aside for seniors at risk of homelessness. This project represents an investment of $36 million in affordable housing in Bedford-Stuyvesant.



“IMPACCT Brooklyn is a developer of affordable and supportive housing for over two decades and now we are embarking upon Senior Housing following the need within the community we serve,” said Bernell Grier, IMPACCT Brooklyn Executive Director.



The new 811 Lexington Avenue building will include 63 rent-subsidized housing units tailored for affordable senior living and 1 superintendent’s unit, as well as a multi-purpose community room, laundry room, office on the lower level, and twenty exterior parking spaces on the ground level for church usage. In addition, the development will include a 503 square foot recreation room on the roof level opening out into a landscaped roof garden. Additionally, seating areas, a patio, and paths will enhance the experience for those accessing the garden by incorporating active design elements.



“We’re thrilled to support this innovative project, which will provide vital affordable housing for seniors in Bed-Stuy,” said Baaba Halm, vice president and New York market leader for Enterprise Community Partners. “This development will be a true community asset to the entire neighborhood, and we look forward to its completion. We applaud IMPACCT Brooklyn, Northeastern Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, NYC Housing Preservation & Development, TD Bank, Community Preservation Corporation and all the partners who supported this exemplary project.”



The building is expected to be completed in 2023. For more information on leasing and how to apply for housing, visit impacctbrooklyn.org where you will find affordable housing information throughout the city.