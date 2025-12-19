Across the Diaspora and Beyond, Cultures of Families Keep America Live

“Divine Nine Sunday, December 14, transformed the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York City into a winter wonderland, filled with color, creativity, and community spirit,” wrote event organizer Donna Kuhne-Walker, in a thank you to attendees.



“This event is more than just a gathering—it’s a celebration of art, culture, and community. With the Whitney’s Free Second Sunday programming, guests had the opportunity to explore incredible exhibitions, enjoy family-friendly artmaking activities, engage in storytime, and experience interactive tours.

The day also offered special access to the surrounding High Line, West Village, and Meatpacking District, tying the museum experience to the broader New York City cultural landscape.

A highlight of the day was the now-famous Divine Nine Group Photo, organized this year by photographer Lia Chang who welcomed Legacy Ventures photographer Barry L. Mason (shooting for Our Time Press) to capture the moment in the main photo above.



In describing the assembling of the Divine Nine (D9) “proudly displaying their colors,” Ms. Walker-Kuhne said that the experience is, however, “more than a moment.”



“It is a symbol of unity, pride, and shared legacy, celebrating the impact of Black Greek Letter Organizations in our community. It stands as a visual reminder of our collective dedication to culture, service, and togetherness.



Ms. Walker-Kuhne is already looking forward to the winter and spring of 2026 to continue highlighting the importance of art, culture, and community. “This event,” she wrote, “is a shining example of what we can accomplish when we come together in celebration and unity.” And family.

One of the most anticipated family reunions occurred at The Whitney Museum last Sunday. It was the gathering of members of the historic Divine 9 (D9) fraternities and sororities of HBCUs to create their 2025 group photo.

( Photographer Mason also captured another historic group shot: the gathering of former Radio City Music Hall Rockettes of color at the Divine Nine event. Our Time Press is in the process of identifying each member of this historic group in the photo.)

Helmed by “planner” Donna Walker-Kuhne of Walker International (above), the event, free to the public, was hosted by The Whitney partnering with the National Pan-Hellenic Council of New York City (an umbrella organization for historically African American fraternities and sororities, collectively known as the Divine Nine and referred to as Black Greek Letter Organizations) and the Meatpacking District.