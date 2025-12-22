A Third Space Built to Preserve Our Stories

At a time when the erasure of art, history, Black stories, and communities has become alarmingly common, a Brooklyn resident is seeking to preserve these contributions to society through a unique initiative.

Special Collections Section, founded by Jennifer Burchette, is a cultural project committed to safeguarding our stories through intentional community-focused gatherings. Much like the area in a library or archive from which the project name is derived, the Special Collections Section centers on the notion that each of us is a “living archive” holding unique, important items of great value.

Our stories, histories, and life lessons are precious artifacts worthy of preservation. Inside a Brooklyn brownstone, where history and culture are embedded in the walls, the thoughtfully curated events bring music, storytelling, and genuine connection into an intimate setting.

When asked how she would describe an SCS experience, Burchette used three words- intentional, archival, and communal. A self-proclaimed “home nosy” and history buff, Burchette has always been curious about her surroundings and was eager to learn the history of her brownstone when moving to her neighborhood ten years ago. “I found out that my space was an entertainment parlor in the 1920’s. Music lessons and parties were happening at that time, and I wanted to bring that back to the space.”

Alexandra Berrocal, SCS Design Lead (back, middle)poses with guests at SCS event. Photo cred: Hanna Wondmagegn

Witnessing the changes to the neighborhood as a result of gentrification and acknowledging her part in it, Burchette found it necessary to appreciate and honor the legacy of the space she occupies. She decided to open her home for the first public Special Collections Section event, a listening party celebrating UK singer-songwriter Olivia Dean.

Dean’s new album, The Art of Loving, which includes the hit single “Man I Need”, has captivated audiences in Britain and is now gaining even more popularity in the U.S. Burchette felt Olivia Dean was the perfect artist to usher in SCS’s first major gathering.

When asked why she chose an international artist to spotlight rather than an American, Burchette pointed to the themes woven through Dean’s music that emphasize how intertwined Black stories are, regardless of location. “Olivia Dean tells so many stories that we can relate to, not just about romantic love, but love with yourself. Music like that will transcend time. That is why I chose her to be that living archive for this event. Our stories are so similar, and we are a lot more connected than we think we are.”

Burchette may not have anticipated how many people identified with her love for community and The Art of Loving when she uploaded an open call on TikTok, inviting her audience to the Special Collection Section x Olivia Dean Listening Party. She let people know the time and place and invited them to fill out a questionnaire detailing why they love Olivia Dean’s music and what the artist’s work meant to them. Twenty would be chosen and invited to Burchette’s home for the party. In twenty-four hours, submissions had to be closed due to the overwhelming response.

On December 11th, a chosen few strangers gathered at the brownstone to contribute to the living archive. The home, now transformed into a cozy, candlelit third space by SCS Design Lead, Alexandra Berrocal, was warm and inviting as guests mingled and introduced themselves to one another. Olivia Dean’s soulful lyrics and melodies were the backdrop as Jennifer Burchette expertly set the tone and intention for the evening, encouraging conversations and making space for guests to share anecdotes, memories, and lessons learned.

The small group was able to connect deeply over Dean’s songs that triggered emotions or inspired revelations. There were discussions of kindness, heartbreak, friendship, and forgiveness; stories of lost romantic love and self-love gained through trials. It was clear that this was more than a listening session. And while Olivia Dean’s artistry was the catalyst, it was the contributions of the individuals in the room that made the night special. The event highlighted an innate need for connection that has become harder and harder to attain in this digital age.

Today, we have a skewed definition of community and what it feels like, settling for togetherness in the form of online engagement or surface-level networking. At a time when information is easily accessible, we still seem to be losing recipes, and preserving our cultural footprint seems to require more effort than ever before. The heart and intention behind the Special Collections Section is clear- to honor stories that often go unacknowledged and to give admiration, love, and appreciation to those pushing culture forward right now.

When asked about what’s next for the Special Collections Section, Burchette discussed plans for more small gatherings, but also for efforts to highlight the effects of gentrification in her neighborhood. The plans range from dinner parties and more listening sessions to collaborating with other organizations to help profile stories of Bed-Stuy residents. “There’s something to be said about living in a community that you move into, but you don’t actually know anything about it. I want SCS to be a larger conversation so that people can be informed by the actual community so that they can show up better for that community.”

To keep up with the Special Collections Section and be alerted to their next events, follow the project on social media @specialcollectionssection.