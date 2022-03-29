107th Birthday Celebrated

Mrs. Eleanor Maybelle Mayhew, born August 14, 1915, celebrated her 107th birthday on Sunday 14 at the Brooklyn Gardens Nursing and Rehab Center, surrounded by family and friends.



Mrs. Mehu is originally from Barbados and has lived in Brooklyn for 49 years. Had a career as a housekeeper in high-end New York hotels. Niece June Robinson said her aunt May “was very mobile until she was a hit-and-run victim. She lived in a 5-floor walkup and walked up 14 flights every day. She lived there until Oct 20th (the day of the accident); she was 99 at the time.”



Mrs. Mayhew enjoyed the presence of family; in addition to her niece, June, were son-in-law Rondell Russell, great-niece Monique Russell, great-great nephew, Ethan Russell, friend Ruby Ed Mullins, great, great niece Crystal Nelson; great nieces Lisa Pazos and Linda Isaacs, and nephew-in-law Peter Clinton.



Among those present was The Honorable Mackie Holder. Barbados’ Consul General to New York, accompanied by Linda Watson-Lorde (Cultural and Community Affairs Officer).

Councilwoman Darlene Mealy expressed amazement at Mrs. Mayhew’s years, saying she had to attend because “a chance to celebrate a life lived this long is a gift.” (DMG)