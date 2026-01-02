Increasing Suicide Among Black Youth: Risk vs Rate

By Mary Alice Miller



For the past few years, the alarm has been sounding all across the country: suicide among Black youth is increasing. The alarm seems to have come from the CDC 2019 Middle School Youth Risk Behavior Study (a self-administered, anonymous survey) which found that from 1991 to 2017, suicide attempts rose by 73% for Black children and injuries from attempts rose by 122% for Black boys during that 26-year period. The data was derived from the 2019 Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) administered to high school student populations across the United States.



In response, the Congressional Black Caucus established the Emergency Task Force on Black Youth Suicide and Mental Health in 2019, chaired by Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, to identify causes and solutions for Black youth suicide and mental health needs. A Working Group of experts composed of the country’s leading Black academic, research and practicing experts was established to conduct hearings on the issue.



The 2020 report to Congress, titled “Ring the Alarm: The Crisis of Black Youth Suicide in America”, identified causes and solutions, and highlighted current research, practices and policy recommendations.



The report distinguished rates regarding suicide (completed suicide or suicide death) and suicidal behaviors (thinking about, planning or attempting suicide), with a particular focus on the rates of suicide and engagement in suicidal behaviors among Black youth. “With great intention,” stated the report, “we distinguish suicide from suicide behaviors in terms of rates.”



The report found “In youth ages 10 to 19 years, suicide is the second leading cause of death, and in 2017, over 3,000 youth died by suicide in this age group. Over the past decade, increases in the suicide death rate for Black youth have seen the rate rising from 2.55 per 100,000 in 2007 to 4.82 per 100,000 in 2017.”



In particular, the report stated, “Black youth under 13 years are twice as likely to die by suicide and when comparing by sex, Black males, 5 to 11 years, are more likely to die by suicide compared to their White peers. Finally, the suicide death rate among Black youth has been found to be increasing faster than any other racial/ethnic group.”



The report suggests that Black males are engaging in more lethal means when attempting suicide, which might explain how a 5-year-old could be listed as having committed suicide, likely from playing with an adult’s unattended gun.



“Although Black youth have historically not been considered at high risk for suicide or suicidal behaviors,” stated the report, “current trends suggest the contrary.



A subsequent study from Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, concurred. The study, “Still Ringing the Alarm: An Enduring Call to Action for Black Youth Suicide Prevention,” pointed to firearms as the second most common suicide method used by Black kids. For Black boys under the age of 19, the study found, firearms are the most common method.



A NYC Dept. of Health 2023 Data Brief reported suicide-related factors among New York City public high school students between 2011-2021. The data came from voluntary student surveys conducted in NYC public high schools by the Health Department and the NYC Department of Education. The 2019 YRBS had 9,534 respondents, 2021 YRBS has 3,944 respondents.



Suicide-related factors from students who responded “yes” to Youth Risk Behavior Survey (YRBS) questions found Suicidal ideation defined as reporting having seriously considered attempting suicide in the 12 months prior to survey; Suicide attempt defined as reporting having attempted suicide one or more times in the 12 months prior to survey; Feeling sad and hopeless defined as reporting having felt sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row during the past 12 months so that they stopped doing some usual activities; and Non-suicidal self-injury defined as reporting having done something to purposely hurt themselves without wanting to die (such as cutting or burning themselves on purpose).



The NYC Data Brief found the proportion of Black teens in New York City who felt sad and hopeless increased from 34% in 2019 to 41% in 2021, encompassing the prime COVID shutdown time period.

Among racial groups, the NYC Data Brief found racial inequities exist among students who reported suicidal thoughts and attempted suicide. In 2019, Black (16%), Latino/a (16%), and Asian (16%) public high school students were more likely than White (12%) high school students to report suicidal ideation.

In 2021, the difference between Latino/a (17%) and White (9%) students persisted. In 2019, Black (10%) and Latino/a (9%) high school students were more likely than White (6%) students to report attempting suicide. In 2021, the prevalence of attempting suicide was similar across racial and ethnic groups.



NYS Office of Mental Health convened a Suicide Prevention Taskforce in 2024 to address social isolation, depression and anxiety, including among communities of color.



“Suicide claimed the lives of 1,765 New Yorkers in 2022,” Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said. “And among high school-aged youth, growing numbers of girls, Black teens, and LGBTQ+ students report that they feel persistently sad or have suicidal thoughts.”



The NYS Taskforce stated “Suicide claimed the lives of 1,660 New Yorkers in 2021. It is the second leading cause of death among individuals between the age of 25 and 34, and the third leading cause of death for youth and young adults between the age of 10 and 24.”



The statement continued, “While the suicide rate in New York State has remained relatively stable since 2012, a recent report by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlighted racial/ethnic disparities, including among black and Hispanic individuals.”



One across the board finding is that Black adolescents were significantly less likely than their peers in other demographic groups to receive mental health care, possibly related to stigma and distrust of mental healthcare providers. In addition, some youth may experience environmental stressors that may place them at higher risk, such as discrimination, violence, social media, AI, poverty, and homelessness.



Available mental health resources include NYC TeenSpace and 988.

NYC teens (13-17) have access to NYC Teenspace, a free tele-mental health program powered by Talkspace, offering connection to licensed therapists via text, voice, or video, plus self-guided exercises, through their app or website (talkspace.com/NYC), requiring parent consent for therapy.



The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline connects to trained crisis counselors 24/7. They can help anyone thinking about suicide, struggling with substance use, experiencing a mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. It is available via call, text or chat 988.