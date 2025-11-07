Ellen DeGeneres to Hand Out ‘Millions’ Of Dollars in Bonuses As Hit Talk Show Ends

We all know that Oscar nominees get treated to incredible swag bags every year which are always filled with amazing things from luxurious trips to delectable snacks, to all kinds of must-have beauty and skincare. If you’ve ever wondered what’s actually included in these amazing gift bags, you’re in luck! We’ve got all the info on the over 50 gift items that Oscar nominees like Will Smith, Andrew Garfield, Denzel Washington, Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kristen Stewart, J.K. Simmons, Jesse Plemons, Ariana DeBose, Kirsten Dunst, Jane Campion and Steven Spielberg will be receiving this year.

Los Angeles-based entertainment marketing company, Distinctive Assets, created the “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bags for 2022. This year, they put together a swag bag that’s sure to be a hit with recipients. After all, the gifts include plots of land in Scotland (and a title of Lord or Lady of Glencoe) from Highland Titles, the world’s first ever flavor wrapped popcorn kernels from Opopop which are sure to be delicious, and a deluxe skincare gift set from Byroe.

In addition to these stellar gifts, nominees will also receive vouchers for cosmetic procedures, personal training sessions, life coaching and so much more. Clearly, everyone’s going to go home a winner this Sunday night.

If you want to see what kind of gifts nominees will get this year, check out the 50-plus gift list below.

2022 Oscars Nominee Swag Bag

Highland Titles

Highland Titles was created to help conserve Scotland “one square foot at a time.” Nominees can become Lords and Ladies of Glencoe when they receive a gift sized plot of land that they can actually visit at any time.

Bahlsen Biscuits

An assortment of delicious Bahlsen Biscuits will also be included in this year’s swag bag. Their premium chocolate biscuits and wafers are sustainably sourced and crafted in Germany, and each pack comes with 10 biscuits for recipients to indulge in.

Byroe

Nominees will receive a carefully curated gift set from Byroe, which is a women-led skincare brand that uses their platform to give back and empower women. The nominee gift set includes best-sellers like the Bitter Green Essence Toner, the Tomato Serum, and the Salmon Cream.

Whipped Drinks

This kit contains everything you need to make the perfect whipped coffee at home in just 60 seconds.

Opopop

Opopop created the world’s first Flavor Wrapped Popcorn kernels where each kernel is individually “pre-wrapped” in flavor. Some of their most popular flavors include Fancy Butter, Cinnalicious, Maui Heat, and Lightly Salted, and nominees will get a chance to try these tasty treats.