Ties that Bind

Media multi-media champion Jean Nash Wells (far right) of The Positive Community magazine (which she co-founded with Adrian Council, far left) was named Black Publisher of the Year by The Neighborhood Technical Assistance Clinic (NTAC) at its 18th Annual salute to nonprofits and the neighborhoods they serve, last Tuesday, at Giando's on the Water. Ms. Wells was applauded for her work by Dr. Patricia Ramsey (second from left), President of Medgar Evers College (CUNY), who was honored recently for her legacy work, and event producer Brooke O. Durrah. Our Time Press' coverage of these and other June events will be featured in an upcoming photo-album issue. Photo Credit: David Greaves