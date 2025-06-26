Noteworthy …

Last Sunday, the Patricia F. Robinson Music Studio presented its annual summer student recital at St. Philips Episcopal Church in Brooklyn, NY. Following the presentation, sponsored by the Brooklyn Branch of the National Association of Negro Musicians, parents showered the beloved instructor with awards, gifts and certificates from local leaders, for her birthday that day. Of course, for Ms. Robinson, every recital is a birthday of sorts. She never misses an opportunity to celebrate excellence and provide awards to her cherished students.

Pat Graham Caleb Roach John Williams Leilani Minnas Mason Goddard



This year, among the top prize winners were Caleb Roach, receiving Patricia F. Robinson Music School (PFR) and Winnifred J. Thompson Scholarships Competition Awards (WJT), John Williams, Most Outstanding Student and 3rd Place WJT scholarship award winner; Mason Goddard, Most Improved Student and second place WJT scholarship award winner; and Leilani Minnis, Most Outstanding Musical Achievement PFR and WJT Scholarship Award.



The school, one of the oldest — if not the oldest music school of its kind in New York City, was founded in 1930 by Mrs. Robinson’s mother, the iconic L. Elsie Graham. For more information, or to make a donation, visit: www.pfrmusicschool.com.

photos courtesy Patricia F. Robinson Music School