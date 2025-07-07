Is Free access worth the fight? Rethinking NYC Public Pool Safety 

By Jackson Henry

Many people were excited when a new pool was added to Central Park. On June 27th, the Gottesman Pool officially opened to the public following a record-breaking heat wave. Just two days later, a fight broke out due to the long line.

During the altercation, one individual was allegedly struck with a lifeguard chair.

Advertisement

A similar incident occurred in 2012, when McCarren Pool was reopened in the Williamsburg and Greenpoint neighborhoods of Brooklyn, New York City.

A day after the reopening, a fight erupted and lifeguards were attacked by an unruly crowd. As a safety measure, police supervision was introduced and surveillance cameras were installed.

In 2022, another violent incident took place at the Betsy Head Pool in Brooklyn. A 38-year-old female staff member was using a leaf blower when she was suddenly struck multiple times with a metal chair.

Fortunately, she was taken to the hospital and made a full recovery. Following the incident, the city increased police presence at pools citywide.

Advertisement

If violence continues, the Gottesman Pool may not stay open for long. Several fights have already broken out, and because the pool is free, more and more people are showing up—leading to longer lines, which contributed to the initial conflict. For those who witnessed the fight, concerns about safety are understandable.

It almost seems like New Yorkers don’t know how to appreciate public resources like the Gottesman Pool or the public Beach for that matter. To abate the violence suggestions like: charging an entry fee, which could help promote accountability have been made.

The pool was intended to offer relief during the heatwave, but it has turned into a battleground. If this continues, the city may be forced to consider adding cameras, to ensure 24/7 monitoring or simply shut it down permanently.

City officials may need to reassess safety protocols, including the possibility of increased police presence at public pools. It could make a difference when it comes to quickly stopping fights or keeping things under control. But there’s a tradeoff—more police could also make the space feel less relaxed and more tense.

Advertisement

Pools are meant to be a break from the heat, not a place that feels stressful. After everything that’s happened so far, it’s worth asking if opening the Gottesman Pool to the public was the right move, or if it needs a better safety plan in place.