Developer Missed Atlantic Yards Affordable Housing Deadline, EDC Established New Timeline

By Mary Alice Miller

Norman Oder’s skepticism long foreshadowed the possibility that the deadline for more than 800 affordable housing units and the platform on which the apartment buildings would be built would not be met. Oder’s watchdog blog, AtlanticYardsReport, has painstakingly chronicled the entire saga from the beginning when the project was announced in 2003.



Back in 2019, Oder blogged that “May 31, 2025 is the deadline for the required 2,250 affordable housing units, with potentially onerous $2,000/month fines per missing unit facing developer Greenland Forest City Partners. Two towers starting this year and likely next year should include 25% to 30% affordable apartments, leaving a gap of some 900 units to be built.”



And later that year, Oder wrote “The year 2022 is a key year in the Atlantic Yards/Pacific Park timetable, as I wrote last month, because 6/15/22–the last date to start a building under the current Affordable New York tax-incentive program–could be a deadline to start any building contemplated to meet the 5/31/25 deadline for the project’s affordable housing.”

That 2022 deadline was amended due to the settlement of a 2014 lawsuit brought by BrooklynSpeaks, a coalition led by the Fifth Avenue Committee and the Prospect Heights Neighborhood Council (PHNDC). BrooklynSpeaks stepped into the void left by the demise of Develop Don’t Destroy Brooklyn (DDDB).



(DDDB disbanded when its leader, Daniel Goldstein, settled with New York State for $3 million to vacate his apartment in a timely manner to allow the sale of the Brooklyn Nets to Russian Oligarch Mikhail Prokhorov. Goldstein was the last holdout who filed numerous lawsuits against Atlantic Yards and the eminent domain taking of his property.)



The Brooklyn Speaks settlement included a “new 2025 deadline for the project’s 2,250 units of affordable housing, with $2,000/month penalties for each unit not delivered,” according to a 2020 blog from Oder. The new deadline to start the platform over Vanderbilt Yard, MTA’s working railyard, was May 12, 2025.



Oder wrote in 2010, “When the project’s Development Agreement first surfaced, the section regarding the project’s platform stated that the developer must begin construction of the platform over the railyard no later than the 15th anniversary of the Effective Date.”

He explained, “That deadline was one of several that indicated that the project likely would not, as often projected, be completed in ten years but rather could take 25 years, until 2035.”

Other factors that impacted the development of affordable housing at Atlantic Yards (rebranded Pacific Park Brooklyn in 2014) included COVID, uncertainty regarding state tax abatements, and Shanghai-based Greenland Holdings that bought out the majority share from Forest City Ratner, then faced debt default woes, both in China and in the United States.



At issue is 876/7 affordable housing units yet to be built on Atlantic Avenue east of Barclays arena. Despite the transfer of ownership to Greenland, the affordable housing commitment remained.



According to a statement from BrooklynSpeaks, “When the Atlantic Yards project was announced in December 2003, its 2,250 promised affordable apartments were seen as a solution to a burgeoning housing crisis in Brooklyn. By building platforms over rail yards along Atlantic Avenue, the project would remove blight and connect neighborhoods by creating new open space and high rise apartment towers.

Twenty years later, the platforms haven’t been started, and neither have the remaining 877 affordable apartments. The $2,000 per month charge for each unfinished apartment agreed upon in the 2014 settlement means ESD must collect $1,754,000 each month from developer Greenland USA beginning in June. The funds are to be used by the City of New York to create and preserve affordable housing in the neighborhoods surrounding the project.

Empire State Development Corporation is reviewing a new developer application. ESDC is hesitant to impose millions of dollars in penalties that they say would make it harder to build housing at Atlantic Yards.



ESD has established a new project timeline. The current owners of the Atlantic Yards location have until August to transfer the development rights to a new company. Apparently, a new real estate firm is involved, and the state said that it is reviewing the application for a new developer.



Under this new timeline, they have until August to transfer the development rights. A new community planning process is scheduled to commence by December.

“ESD has allowed the Atlantic Yards developers to delay the costliest parts of the project – deeply affordable apartments and platforms over the rail yards – until the last possible moment,” said Michelle de la Uz, Executive Director of the Fifth Avenue Committee.

“In the meantime, rising housing costs have pushed out thousands of low-income households from the surrounding neighborhoods. The Governor has a responsibility to ensure her agency fulfills its commitment to address the housing crisis in Brooklyn.”

“The 2014 settlement we reached with ESD does not allow the agency to rewrite its terms without our agreement,” said Danae Oratowski, Chair of the Prospect Heights Neighborhood Development Council. “How can the public possibly have any confidence in a new plan if Governor Hochul continues to let Atlantic Yards slide on its commitments?”



Most of the already built housing at Atlantic Yards serves middle-income people making 80-120% of the Area Median Income, people making six figures. Affordable housing advocates want even deeper affordability so that truly low-income or lower-middle-income people can afford to live there.