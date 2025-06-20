Democrat Decision Day on June 24th

By Nayaba Arinde

Editor-At-Large

Tuesday, June 24th is Democrat Decision Day. The main mayoral primary contenders are pulling out all the stops to try and get the first and second place rank choice vote:

City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, Senator Zellnor Myrie, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, former Assemblyman Michael Blake, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, Comptroller Brad Lander, and former NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer.



Over 66,000 people took advantage of early voting in three days from Saturday, 14th, 2025, and over 23,000 of those had Brooklyn leading the boroughs this past weekend. The contender-heavy mayoral race may inspire voters, but there are also Public Advocate, Comptroller, Borough President, and City Council contests.



It is not over after Primary Day; it merely streamlines the run-up to the November 4th General Election. There, current Mayor Eric Adams will see the results of his choice to run as an independent after accusations of a quid pro quo deal with President Donald Trump, who had his federal corruption charges dropped, allegedly in exchange for support for his controversial immigration policy.

Recent polls have Mamdani leading or running a close second to Cuomo.

The governor who resigned mid-investigation in 2021 has been slammed for his past record.

Using the slogans ‘No Cuomo,’ and ‘Don’t Rank Cuomo,’ ads have repeated that taxpayers have paid millions for his legal woes, as he fought charges that his decision to return COVID positive seniors from hospitals to nursing homes led to thousands of deaths, and the 11 women who accused the then governor of sexual harassment.

Trying to double his chances, perhaps Cuomo, like incumbent Mayor Adams, announced that he, too, is running on the independent line.



Endorsed by former Governor David Paterson and former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Cuomo said that he alone can tackle ongoing presidential shenanigans, saying, “I know how to deal with Donald Trump because I’ve dealt with him before…He has to know that he’s up against an adversary who can actually beat him.”



On Sunday, Blake and Mamdani announced that they are cross-endorsing each other.

“I am honored to receive the support of Michael Blake as we both seek to turn the page on the broken politics of the past and the corrupt leadership of Andrew Cuomo,” said Mamdani.

“Michael Blake is someone who leads with his values, has relentlessly exposed Andrew Cuomo’s true record of deceit and incompetence, and I am proud to rank him on my ballot. In an election that can only be won with unity, our partnership with Michael Blake is critical to the fight for a city every New Yorker can afford.”

Blake said, “To provide bold solutions to the affordability crisis amidst the continued attacks from D.C., we need change and a new generation of leadership. As a fellow Son of Immigrants, I am proud to be endorsed by Zohran Mamdani and Rank Zohran as my number 2, because together we’re both fighting for an affordable New York that we deserve.”



It is going to be an energetic political week, and then an intense five months thereafter.

“Voting is about the future, and I encourage everyone to get out and make their voices heard.”

President Antonio Reynoso told Our Time Press. “Over the last four years, I have worked tirelessly to make Brooklyn a safer, more affordable borough for all, and if I have the honor of being reelected, I look forward to doing even more.”



The Coalition for the Homeless said that this March 2025, “110,642 people slept each night in NYC shelters. Thousands more slept unsheltered in public spaces, and more than 200,000 people slept temporarily doubled-up in the homes of others. Thus, it can be estimated that more than 350,000 people were without homes in NYC in March 2025.”



Myrie’s campaign pointed out, “For many years, our city has not built enough housing…City leadership has accepted a city where families must spend more than half their paychecks on rent; where seniors carry groceries up five flights because their elevator never works; where New Yorkers hold onto their crumbling apartments, fearful that one more rent hike will mean moving to another state.”

His solution, “I propose we rebuild New York City. Rebuild NYC is a plan for building and preserving one million homes.”

“The most important issue in this race is affordability,” Speaker Adams told reporter Chantee Lans on Eyewitness News. “People are leaving the city in droves because they can’t afford to live here. That’s why I am running for mayor to keep them here.”



A late April 2025 entry into the race, not ruffled by poll numbers, endorsed by AG Letitia James, and with $2 million in recent matching funds, Speaker Adams said that she wants to become the City’s first female mayor, “I am the most experienced candidate in this race,” with “No drama, no scandal, just competence and integrity.”



She told Our Time Press, “I have actually stepped up into leadership positions as the Speaker in so many places where our mayor has kind of fallen short… I don’t need a handbook or a manual–I’ve been doing this work already.”



Brownsville City Council candidate Lawman Lynch told Our Time Press, “As we head into the final week, I can feel the heartbeat of District 41. There is a sense of hopefulness and restlessness; it is evident that the people are ready for change. Folks are casting votes for visions for safer streets, stronger families, and a city council representative who’ll stand with them, not above them – that’s the sentiment. The community is excited to build programs that give our kids safe spaces to grow, learn, and dream. Our seniors are enthusiastic about services that honor their legacy and keep them connected.”

Brooklyn Borough President candidate Khari Edwards told Our Time Press that he plans “to build a more just, sustainable, and vibrant future for all who call this borough home. We are doubling down on our commitment to proactive leadership, community engagement, and real solutions that close economic and health gaps, invest in safer schools and affordable housing, and ensure every voice is heard.”

Rank Choice Voting confidence or confusion

“This is the second time people in New York are using Rank Choice Voting in all the municipal elections. I think it will go smoothly, but I think more education is necessary for this voting system. I think it is still confusing for the average voter,” said Pamela Perkins, a former Board of Election Administrative Manager. With the idea that it might take up to seven days to calculate the actual accurate result, the wife of the late City Councilman and State Senator Bill Perkins told the paper, “I’d rather they took a week to get it right, than get it done in 24 hours, or two days–and get it wrong.”



Perkins concluded that voters “can go to Vote.NYC, to find your poll site and to take a look at your ballot.”