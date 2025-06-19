Cong. Hakeem Jeffries Takes P.S. 5 Student-Led Master Classes in Brooklyn

Ronald E McNair Public School 5 principal Lena Gates and students invited U.S. House Leader Hakeem Jeffries to join them in a showcase of their Aviation, STEM, and Urban Farm “Master Class” program, where, for a short while, the students, ages 5-11, are the teachers.

Jeffries visited the school on Tuesday. Impressed, he took something back to Washington from the experience — a glimpse into the future of technology and the young people who will be among its leaders.



He also left something behind — inspirational words, encouragement, and an invitation to walk the path he forges now and advance beyond it.

To one bright youngster, Jeffries offered a high compliment, in an acknowledgement of the student’s gift at breaking down a complex fact. He told the scholar that a future political career could be a consideration, maybe a run for office. “But one thing,” said Jeffries. “Don’t run against me.”



In the school’s innovative Master Class program, the students step into the role of classroom instructors and guides, revealing a mastery of complicated subjects at the college level and beyond.

The three programs Jeffries experienced hands-on included the Dr. Ronald E McNair Aviation Center, where the young would-be aviators participated in topflight simulation and co-piloting; STEM-related courses encompassing AI, 3-dimensional printing, and virtual technology; and urban gardening, using the latest technology to grow sustainable food for healthy cooking and eating.



The meeting mini-workshops opened Tuesday with a special presentation from the students to Jeffries, followed by the Master Classes in Aviation Flight Simulation Instructions, agriculture/Technology, and “One Planet.”

Our Time Press provides a more in-depth recap of Congressman Jeffries’ visit, P.S. 5’s Master Class experience, and the contributions of all who made it happen, next week in a story by Yvette Moore. –The Editors