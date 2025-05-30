Central Brooklyn Jazz’s 25th Anniversary Gala Celebration

On May 20th, the Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium, Inc. (CBJC) Celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Alma Carroll



This milestone anniversary honored the founders of CBJC: Alma Carroll, Torrie McCartney, and Viola Plummer, and it also honored longtime CBJC supporter and former NYS Assembly Member Annette Robinson. Jitu K. Weusi, cultural advocate and founder of The East, the borough’s jazz shrine, was inducted into the Brooklyn Jazz Hall of Fame.

The gala included live music featuring multi-grammy-winning bassist Stanley Banks and his band.

Torrie McCartney



“Jazz is what liberates you. It is the most liberating music on the planet,” said CBJC Chairman Clarence Mosley, Jr., “We are proud to be a grassroots organization that consistently supports the culture, focused on recognizing and paying homage to the creative forces in our community. Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium has been blessed to present and honor musical giants like Max Roach, Randy Weston, Betty Carter and many more.”



The Central Brooklyn Jazz Consortium is a not-for-profit organization. Its purpose is to Educate, Disseminate, and Preserve the historical and cultural significance of Jazz to all ethnic groups. The consortium creates musical forums to serve its objectives and to provide direct services to the community. www.centralbrooklynjazz.org